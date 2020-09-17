Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announces distribution of $1.3 million in grants

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announced a total of $1,334,500 in grants that were distributed through the foundation’s Community Initiatives Fund.

The fund targets projects with potential to create lasting positive change for the region by changing economic and recreational opportunities for current and future generations.

This year’s Community Initiatives grants will support 23 projects in Cambria and Somerset counties.

“Change is happening now, all around us,” CFA President Mike Kane said. “The good work our donors have accomplished through the Community Initiatives Fund continues to make a difference, and we are proud to be able to continue to support change-making work through this fund. We have seen more and more people recognizing the potential of our region’s people, natural resources, and quality of life.”

A full list of the programs that received funding can be found down below.