Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announces distribution of $1.3 million in grants

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announced a total of $1,334,500 in grants that were distributed through the foundation’s Community Initiatives Fund.
The fund targets projects with potential to create lasting positive change for the region by changing economic and recreational opportunities for current and future generations.
This year’s Community Initiatives grants will support 23 projects in Cambria and Somerset counties.
“Change is happening now, all around us,” CFA President Mike Kane said. “The good work our donors have accomplished through the Community Initiatives Fund continues to make a difference, and we are proud to be able to continue to support change-making work through this fund. We have seen more and more people recognizing the potential of our region’s people, natural resources, and quality of life.”
A full list of the programs that received funding can be found down below.
- Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, Blight Reductions in five Johnstown neighborhoods: $500,000
- Cambria and Somerset Counties, Quemahoning Family Recreation Area Expansion Project: $135,000
- Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, Ghost Town Trail Loop Extension: $100,000
- Visit Johnstown, Cambria County Destination Recovery Marketing Program: $100,000
- JARI, Vision Together 2025 Programs and Operations: $65,000
- Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy, Humane Services Response Hub: $60,000
- City of Johnstown, Sargents Stadium Improvement: $55,000
- Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, Inclined Plane Riverside Park Broad Plan & Design: $50,000
- JARI, Supporting Youth Education and Employment: $40,000
- Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, Inc., Mobile Sanitary Restroom Facilities: $35,000
- Johnstown Area Heritage Association, ABANA Relocation Project: $28,600
- Somerset Inc., Emergency Preservation Mini-Grants: $25,000
- Visit Johnstown, Unified Branding Initiative/Destination Assessment: $25,000
- Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies, Johnstown Youth Corps: $22,000
- Pennsylvania Environmental Council, Regional Trail and Recreation Project Development: $20,000
- Blacklick Township Supervisors, Blacklick Township Playground: $14,500
- Cambria Regional Chamber, Marketing U & Branding U: $14,000
- Cambria Regional Chamber, The Bosler Academy: $12,000
- Flood City Boxing Academy, Safe Haven Playground: $10,000
- Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, Music Mentorship Program: $7,400
- Coaches 4 Kids, Dale Municipal Recreation Site: $6,000
- Alternative Community Resources Program Inc., Cambria City Splash Park: $5,000
- Northern Cambria Community Development Corporation, Firefighters’ Memorial Trail: $5,000