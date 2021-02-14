Community finding ways to make Valentine’s Day special

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Everyone celebrates Valentine’s Day differently, whether it is with friends, family, or a significant other.

With Valentine’s Day rush, Altoona resident, Cassie Pierce is spending a night in with her husband and two children.

“Just going to go grab some crafts for Valentine’s Day and then go home eat some dinner with family and play some games,” Pierce said.

She’s looking forward to quality time together playing board games, without any interruptions.

“Whatever board game something that doesn’t have to do with our phones, I kinda just want to put our phones down tonight and not do anything that has to do with being on our phone or technology,” Pierce said.

And others like Bedford resident Ayrnn is picking her phone up to get photos of her baby’s first Valentine’s Day.

“My only plans are to set my baby up for an adorable first Valentine’s Day shoot that really all we’re doing,” Ayrnn said.

That’s not the only first, freshman students at Pitt Johnstown are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day away from home, together.

“We’re gonna go to Olive Garden for a little Galentines Day with the boys,” student at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Megan Dietz said.

And they are happy to be getting out of the dorm room.

“This is the first time we dressed up in a month and by that, I mean put jeans on so we are here for it,” student at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Claire Hummel said.

If you can’t be with the ones you love today, you can always let them know you are here.