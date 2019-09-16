Community coming together to clean up their city

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend, folks in Altoona are coming out to clean up their city.

The second annual “Altoona Community Clean Up Day” will be this Saturday, September 21st.

Volunteers will be out working in the Fairview area, near the hospital, helping clear up the street and some homes, as well.

“We take pride in our city. We take pride in Blair county, and to pull so many people together, so many groups and so many organizations together to come out, just to see that presence out in the community, I think is important, not just for community members, but for businesses and other organizations as well,” Melanie Shildt, Executive Director of United Way of Blair County, said.

Tuesday, September 17, is the last day for people to sign up. If interested, you’re asked to call the United Way office.