Community coffee shop “paying it forward” to first responders during pandemic

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the stay-at-home order in place and the need for social distancing, people can’t show their appreciation like they want to whether it’s a high five or even a hug. The owners of The Brew in Tyrone thought maybe people can say thank you with a cup of coffee.

While most folks are working from home, others are still out in the community trying to keep everyone safe.

“These people that are out there on the front line doing their duty everyday and not necessarily getting recognized or anything like that,” Rob Poust, co-owner of the Brew Coffee and Tap, said.

Poust and co-owner Shannon Rice started their “Pay it Forward” board.

Anyone can buy a drink for police officers, doctors, and hospital workers, whether you know them or not. When they come in to buy a drink, it’s already been paid for.

Tyrone Police Officer Scott Beall wanted to keep the gratitude going for his fellow officers

“It’s a tough time for a lot of people, especially for the people that are out there on the front lines. It’s kinda that little bright spot in their today really,” he said.

He said people underestimate what a simple cup of coffee can do.

In the age of social distancing, it’s a new way to show you care.

“I might not be able to shake your hand. I might not be able to come face to face with you and say thank you, so for a lot of people, the ones that are at home or the ones that don’t wanna go out, I think it’s kinda there way of still reaching out to us, and I think that’s great,” Beall said.

If you would like to pay it forward, you can come into the shop, give them a call at 814-682-7378, message them on Facebook or Instagram, or email them. Poust and Rice said any amount is appreciated.