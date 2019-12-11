Community center collecting items for troops

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A community center in DuBois is spreading cheer to Pennsylvania servicemen and women.

Parkside Community Center in DuBois is collecting snacks and hygiene products.

The Center was approached by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, and McKean counties to collect the items.

RSVP members will pick up the items and take the to Goodies For Our Troops, a nonprofit located in Wellsboro.

They’re then delivered as care packages to servicemen and women from Pennsylvania.

So far the center has collected over 450 items.

“The DuBois area, the people are givers,” Parkside executive director Kathleen Clement said. “Anytime we start a project, people just jump on board and they’re willing to give.”

They are collecting items like hygiene products (full or travel size), candy bars, snacks, hot chocolate, socks and hand warmers.

A full list of items they’re collecting is posted at the center.

They plan to make this drive a year-round collection.