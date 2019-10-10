Community center celebrating 100th anniversary

JOHNSONBURG, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Johnsonburg Community Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend.

The celebration kicked off with a ribbon cutting on the new playground Thursday.

It features a new playground set for kids to play on.

“I think they were all itching to get the volunteers out so they could get their hands on the equipment and run around and do what they do best,” ARS Engineering Services Vice President Ryan Miller said.

In total, the new playground cost just over $208,000.

It was made possible with grants from the Elk County Commissioners and the Johnsonburg Community Trust.

“Within their community, there aren’t a lot of assets like this,” Elk County Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry. “So when you see this visually, you can understand how exciting this would be as an adult, let alone as a child.”

New playground equipment is a fitting example of how, even after 100 years, the mission of the center hasn’t changed.

“What their purpose was is providing education, health and wellness for the community,” Community Center recreation director Christine Bressler said. “That’s what it’s continued to be a part of the community.”

The celebration continues this weekend.

Family activity day goes from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Following that, a wine and beer festival with live music will take place from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Admission is for anyone 21 and up.

On Sunday afternoon, the Community Center will be rededicated.