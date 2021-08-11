Community carnival helps raise money for volunteer fire department

CRESSON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Cresson Community Carnival is taking place this week.

The event features everything from rides, games, food and live music.

This is a fundraiser for the Keystone Regional Fire & Rescue Department.

“So if you come down everybody has something to do,” Dylan Broad, from the Keystone Regional Fire & Rescue Department Cresson Station, said. “It all comes back to the fire company so it is a great time for everybody.”

The Cresson Community Carnival runs every night from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. until Saturday, August 14. It’s being held right next to the Cresson Volunteer Fire Company.

