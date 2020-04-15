Community Arts Center of Cambria County asking for donations after recent storm knocks down trees

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is in need of the public’s help after a recent storm knocked down trees onto the property last week.

Power lines were taken down and entrances to the facility were also blocked.

Repairs totaled more than $7,000 for tree removal and electrical services.

“In this time where everyone is having a little bit of a crunch financially if anyone can make donations. We’ve had people do some online for us through Facebook. They can make donations through our website or they can mail in any donations they would like to to help us with this issue,” says Angela Godin, Executive Director of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.

More information on how to donate can be found on their website by clicking here.