Communities mixed feedback on upcoming inauguration

BLAIR COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — With the inauguration now just days away, some members of the community show concern for what the future will hold, and others are looking forward to new leadership.

I asked some folks if they were planning on watching the inauguration this year and the response was mixed.

“Of course i’m going to watch the inauguration why miss it, It’s one of the most important events in the nation,” Patton resident, Jose Echevarria said.

“I just have no interest in watching it,” Tyrone resident, Leah Campbell said.

“I plan on keeping tabs but to watch fully no I don’t believe so,” Shippensburg resident, Caleb Sloan said.

When asked their thoughts on the new administration coming in, it was the same pattern of replies.

Some overjoyed…

“It will be fantastic I hope that they help unite back the country so there will be not that many arguments or violent things going on around the country or in the nation’s capital,” Echevarria said.

And others with less enthusiasm…

“I guess what we are mostly concerned about is complete communism coming into the united states,” Campbell said.

And while Sloan is concerned, he is hoping over time the country will come together and put differences aside.

“Personally I don’t believe I have the same morals as some of the basically new leaders but I think that we all have to have our own opinions and have to stand together despite our differences,” Sloan said.

Many people I asked to interview on these topics said they are afraid to talk publicly about them due to the intense divide in our country right now.

Whether you plan on watching or not, the inauguration will begin Wednesday at noon.