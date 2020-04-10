Communities encouraged to “light up” neighborhoods, thank essential workers

ALTOONA, BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Around the country, folks are finding unique ways to thank medical professionals and essential workers who continue to serve during the pandemic.

Firefighters in New York stopped by a city hospital earlier this week to cheer on their local heath care workers.

Next week, folks in Bedford and Altoona are invited to do the same thing from home.

It’s called “Light up Altoona and Bedford.”

“It really reinforces what a wonderful place is it to live in Altoona and Bedford. I’m so thrilled that the community is doing this because our employees really appreciate it. It brings a smile to everyone’s face,” Jan Fisher, President of UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford, said.

Folks can turn on a porch light, cell phone, or anything that can light up and cheer for the essential workers in our region.

This will be on next Tuesday, April 14, at 8 p.m.