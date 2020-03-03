Commissioners propose Second Amendment resolution

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tuesday morning, Blair County commissioners proposed a resolution in support of the Second Amendment.

This comes as a response to county residents wanting to create an ordinance to protect the rights of gun owners.

County Commissioner Bruce Erb said because of state law, they cannot make and enforce that type of ordinance; however, he and his fellow commissioners wanted to show residents that they want to protect their constitutional right to bear arms.

“We understand the concerns that they have, but there is nothing within the county code or the state laws that govern what counties can do that allows us to take any action that would have any effect,” he said.

The resolution will be sent to the Blair County Legislative Delegations, as well as Governor Wolf’s office.