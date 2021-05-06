Commission seeks help in finding baseball field vandals in Nothern Cambria

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Northern Cambria Recreation Commission (NCRC) is asking the public’s help in finding individual(s) responsible for vandalizing their baseball field at the North Complex.

The commission says the ball field has been graffitied twice in less than a year and the dugout bench was damaged as well. They have now turned to the community for their help.

“NCRC and our Borough workers work hard to keep the fields, our town, High School and Junior High uses in good condition and acts like this set us back on time and money,” read a statement from the commission.

If anyone has any information as to the individual(s) responsible are asked to contact the NCRC or the Northern Cambria Police Department at (814) 948-4884. All calls will be kept confidential.