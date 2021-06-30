Comic book artist signing in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you drove by Comics Vault on 12th Street on Wednesday, you might have noticed a long line of people waiting outside.

That’s because comic book artist Clayton Crain had a tour stop there for a signing.

The people waiting said they were there for hours, some getting there the night before to get a spot in line, and a few even traveling from out of state.

Many fans say this signature will make the comic more valuable and are excited to add it to their collection.

“Altoona, for being a smaller city has a lot of fans, a lot of comic book fans, a lot of us nerdy type that really gets into the artwork and gets into the stories and it’s just a rare treat to have someone here that you can actually meet, greet, and have them sign your stuff,” Comic Book Collector Ken Bouchard said.

The signing is from 11 AM to 6 PM Wednesday.

Thursday Comics Vault will be holding a private signing, but it’s already filled up!