Comcast to expand broadband in Coalport, neighboring areas

(WTAJ) — Comcast will extend its broadband network in portions of southern Clearfield County and northern Cambria County, Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) and Representative Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria) announced today.

This effort will provide broadband to 3,900 rural addresses covering portions of the boroughs of Coalport, Glen Hope and Irvona and the township of Beccaria in Clearfield County and the townships of Chest, White, Dean, Clearfield and Reade in Cambria County.

As a result of Comcast’s investment, Langerholc said residential customers in these areas will have access to all Xfinity services, including residential gigabit broadband service, and businesses will receive the full suite of Comcast Business products and services, including Ethernet network speeds up to 100 Gigabits-per-second.

“This investment from Comcast couldn’t come at a better time. Recent closures of schools and businesses in rural areas like Clearfield and Northern Cambria counties have certainly highlighted the need for broadband,” said Langerholc.

“Improving access to high-speed broadband internet is one of the infrastructure challenges facing Pennsylvania moving forward,” said Sankey.

“We are pleased to further invest in the Commonwealth and its residents and businesses by expanding our network in Clearfield and Cambria counties,” said Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast’s Keystone Region.