ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County residents may soon have another option when it comes to internet and cable service.

Comcast representatives gave a presentation and answered questions regarding their request to bring their services to the county at the Altoona City Council’s work session on Monday, Aug. 22.

“You know I’ve been in communication for six years now,” Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico said. “They mentioned that it didn’t happen the last time, but here we are now and I’m just really excited to be working with them and moving forward with them on this project.”

One of the attractions of having Comcast come to the area is that it offers more competition for broadband. Comcast offers an internet essentials program, which is aimed at providing internet to low income families for $9.95 a month.

Families that qualify for the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program can even have this cost completely covered for them.

Pacifico says that the added competition would be good for everyone, not just those that qualify for assistance.

“Well I think that anytime you can give people a choice in where they get their internet from everybody wins in the end. I think its just going to drive the prices down for folks.”

Comcast believes that they will be able to utilize much of the existing infrastructure throughout Blair County by using Penelec power line poles to run their cables and plug into exiting lines.

“The next steps will be negotiating that franchise to something that we both agree on. You heard them say that their engineers and technicians will be coming out and doing a walkout to check out the infrastructure and the poles,” Pacifico said.