CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Comcast announced that it has extended its network to more than 500 businesses in Richland Township.

The network expansion will affect businesses along Route 219 corridor in Richland Township, giving them access to the full suite of Comcast Business products and services, according to Comcast. This includes south and east of Route 219, from roughly its intersection with Eisenhower Boulevard to the southwest and to just beyond the Galleria Mall to the northeast. It also includes the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown campus and parts of Scalp Avenue and Elton Road.

“Capable of delivering up to 1 Gigabit speeds for small and medium-sized businesses, or up to 100 Gigabits-per-second for larger enterprises, the network expansion will support advanced services and the ability to bring new customers online quickly,” Comcast stated. “While the Comcast network already serves many of the region’s largest companies and businesses, this expansion delivers high-performance Ethernet, Internet and advanced voice solutions to more businesses and organizations.”

Comcast said it also offers its residential products to homes located within direct proximity of the physical network plant extensions in Richland Township, bringing approximately 400 residences access to its full offering of Xfinity products.

This is part of a more than $1.9 million investment that began in 2020 due to the demand for Comcast Business products and services in an area that neighbors the company’s existing network to the south – in northern Somerset County – and is part of the same designated market area that Comcast already serves.

Comcast said the expansion will provide businesses of all sizes with access to a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to help meet the day-to-day demands of organizations requiring large amounts of bandwidth, looking to link multiple sites or branch locations, or planning to connect their offices to a third-party data center. This includes fast business WiFi for employees and guests, cybersecurity solutions, 4G LTE backup, business TV and more.