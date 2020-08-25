Colver Power Plant set to re-open, bring back nearly 70 jobs

CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power plant that’s been closed since May 15 is set to re-open, bringing back 70 jobs into the area.

“We were at the end of a power purchase agreement and quite frankly, we weren’t sure if we would run again,” said Dennis Simmers, Compliance Manager.

The Colver Plant in Cambria Township has been operable since 1995. After being closed for three months, Generations Holdings out of Latrobe bought the plant which will now be run by Colver Green Energy LLC.

“We have spent a quarter-century cleaning up abandoned waste coal piles and restoring land, restoring water…and that’s really been our mission,” said Simmers.

The plant has removed 17.5 million tons of coal and turned it into energy in Blair, Cambria, Clearfield and Somerset Counties, providing electricity for more than 130,000 homes before it closed.

Simmers says they’ll be hiring back nearly 70 of those original jobs.

“We will have 25 or so inside of the power station but there are the direct jobs outside…truck driving, material supply, whatever. We will end up with approximately 70 full-time employees through all of that networking.”

He says more information about the jobs will be made available in the coming weeks and that they hope to have the plant up and running next month.