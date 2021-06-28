Columbia Volunteer Fire Company kicks off 99th Fireman’s Fair, funds will support engines

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Columbia Volunteer Fire Company kicked off their 99th annual Fireman’s Fair tonight. The funds raised from festivities are essential to keeping their engines running.

“It means a lot to the community, it means a lot to us,” said Adam Barnett, president of the Columbia Fire Company. “At the end of the day it is to raise money for the fire company.”

All of the tokens are going toward a bigger prize: the new engine rescue they received recently, partially from a grant, and partially from their ongoing fundraising.

“The engine rescue gets paid strictly off of this for the next ten years,” said Barnett.

The next 10 years, thanks to a week of the community’s support.

The fair runs nightly from 6-10 p.m. at 140 Curtain Street in Osceola Mills.

“Wednesday is kids day, that starts at 4 p.m., we do fire truck rides,” said Trevor Harris, vice president of the Columbia Fire Company.

The week ends with Independence Day celebrations: a parade at 11 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m., and a lottery drawing for $10,000 at midnight.

The firemen say these good memories wouldn’t be possible without the hard, hands-on work of the company.