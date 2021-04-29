Colorado man charged with sexually assaulting children in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Colorado man has been arrested by the Bellefonte Police Department on numerous felony charges involving sexual assaults of two children under 13 years old.

Police were first notified in Feb. 2019 by Child Youth Services regarding an incident involving reported child abuse. When interviewing the first victim, the child stated that Desmond Boyer, 36, would go into their room at night and perform sexual acts.

Boyer would say if the child did what he wanted, he would buy the child toys or give money. The child also reported to investigators that Boyer took their clothes off and inappropriately touched the child.

Bellefonte police were notified again in June 2020 of another child who claimed they were inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted by Boyer. The second victim told investigators the incidents occurred when he would babysit at the child’s home. Boyer would ask the child if they were ready for a challenge and say “It’s challenge time,” according to police.

The child told investigators Boyer would show pornography on his phone as an example of what he wanted the child to do and performed lewd acts.

The second victim also reportedly told investigators that they had observed the incident involving the first victim.

Boyer is currently being held at Centre County jail with his bail set at $1 million. He faces 20 felony charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and rape of a child.