JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Colorado man was sent to Jefferson County Prison after he drove to a police station while under the influence.

David Was, 25, of Denver, Colorado, came to the Punxsutawney Police Department along East Mahoning Street on April 27 claiming people were following him. He reportedly pointed at a black SUV in the parking lot that police said was owned by a known fire fighter.

Was told police he drove to the station and said he had a gun in the center console of his silver Nissan Rogue. The gun in his car was found to be a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was fully loaded with a bullet in the chamber.

Police conducted an evaluation of Was and determined he was under the influence of drugs. A check on the handgun also found that Was carried the weapon without a license.

He’s now facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license.

Was is being held on $10,000 bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 6.