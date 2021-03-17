Colon cancer deaths expected to increase

(WTAJ) — In 2020 it was estimated that over 53,000 deaths in the United States would be from colon cancer.

This year doctors are concerned that the number will grow because people are not doing a simple task.

Doctors said while these cases are on the rise, they’re seeing fewer people coming in for screenings.

“We’re projecting actually a 15.5% to 16.5% increase in colon cancer deaths over the next five years,” practitioner and president of Blair Gastro Gastroenterology Associates, Ralph McKibbin, MD said.

Blair Gastro practitioner Ralph McKibbin said colon cancer is the number 2 cancer killer in America for men and women, but it’s preventable.

“As you go for an exam, after exam every 10 years for average-risk, every 5 for those with family history you get ahead of it you prevent cancer, it is the best tool the gold stander for colon cancer prevention,” Dr. McKibbin said.

Since the pandemic began, patients have been putting these life-saving exams off, a problem across the board.

“Whether it be a delay in colon cancer screening, or breast cancer screening, or appropriate follow-up testing or seeking your provider there’s a significant impact in delayed care,” UPMC chief quality officer David Burwell said.

Dr. Burwell shares this message for anyone that may have delayed their treatment and is looking to reschedule.

“We are going to be very diligent and try to catch people up to make sure that we continue to use these prevention measures that we know are successful,” Dr. Burwell said.

Medical experts say you should start getting exams at 50 years old.

Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s goal is to get 10,000 people to take the screening pledge this March for Colon Cancer Awareness Month.