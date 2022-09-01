CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two years after a bid was awarded permitting a category four casino in Centre County, the College Township Council said the approval of a gaming license at the Nittany Mall is now out of their hands and up to the Gaming Control Board.

“The time has already passed for College Township to legally opt out or rescind already approved zoning or plans,” Councilmember Paul Takac said.

However, between websites, public displays, and hundreds of comments to the council, Takac, and his fellow council members recognized there is strong opposition.

Those leading the opposition are asking the council to write a letter to the Gaming Control Board recommending they deny the casino’s license.

Council said they will consider that letter, as well as an impact study, with their solicitor.

“Our duty is to see that an optimal balance between economic growth and progress while also protecting the best interest of our residents, existing businesses, and the environment to ensure the highest possible quality of life,” Takac said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In addition to listening to public comment at their Thursday night meeting, council discussed a FAQ document and timeline to be shared to their website highlighting their ongoing research and process.