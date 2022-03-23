CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ)– A group of college kids from Mount Aloysius started their Spring Break with a four-day service trip to Mariandale Retreat Center near New York City.

A group of 20 kids along with MAC Director of Mission & Ministry Brianna Baker and Director of Campus Ministry Amy Kanich took part in packing brown bag lunches, a garden project, making school packets for the Westchester food bank, and sorting clothing and making sandwiches for the homeless.

Baker said how the service trip is a time for students to step out of their comfort zone and examine their faith.

“Service is one of our Mercy values, and these trips give an opportunity for students to step out of their comfort zones and learn about experiences different from their own,” Baker said. “One of the main goals is for students to examine how their faith and values call them to be beacons of justice in our world.”

Noah Ports is a senior at Mount Aloysius who has been on three service trips. He said that service trips help show students values that they can apply to themselves and their community.

“I think service trips help you grow as an individual and as a member of a larger community,” Ports said. “The college has always emphasized the Mercy values, and I believe these service trips allow students to apply those values to both themselves and their environment.”