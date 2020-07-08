College students in Altoona receive emergency aid from university

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — WGU students in Altoona received emergency aid funding from the University on Tuesday as part of a nationwide distribution.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Governors University (WGU) distributed $2.1 million of non-tuition emergency aid to more than 4,000 high-need students nationwide.

WGU’s central region, which includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, received $217,000 in emergency aid funding for more than 430 enrolled students. Altoona WGU Students are among those receiving a portion of this emergency aid.

The non-tuition emergency aid funding stems from a partnership between WGU Labs and Edquity, which utilizes evidence-based technology to distribute emergency aid to college students who need it most.

Equity gaps in higher education opportunities are more prevalent than ever since the start of the global Coronavirus pandemic, including concerns of the digital divide and financial burdens falling on students and families. The university has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing quality education in an affordable and accessible way. During these times that include providing a means to secure basic needs like food, housing and working utilities allow for continued progress toward degree completion to our highest-need students. Alison Bell, Regional Vice President for Western Governors University



70% of WGU students come from underserved populations, which include low-income earners, students of color, rural residents and/or first generation college students.