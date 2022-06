JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Country music star Cole Swindell will be coming to our region this November and tickets go on sale Friday, June 17.

Swindell’s “Back Down to the Bar Tour” is stopping at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown on Nov. 12 and will feature special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlow.

Tickets start at $37 and can be bought online starting at 10 a.m. and at the arena box office.