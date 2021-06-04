Cold Case: Police search for answers in decade old double murder in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are continuing their investigation into a double murder that happened in Mount Union 12 years ago and a cash reward is being offered for information on the case.

Troopers responded to a residence at Chestnut Terrace Apartments on Federal Drive on January 3, 2009, for a report of two deceased females. The investigation revealed that two women died from gunshot wounds within the home.

The victims were identified as Christine McWhorter and Beatrice Daniels. They were shot in the head while lying in bed, with McWhorter’s two children ages 4 months and 4 years lying between them, and there was no sign of struggle, according to original reports.

McWhorter’s 4-year-old son alerted a neighbor to the murders. The possible suspect was wearing a black hoodie and had facial hair(beard/mustache).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police – Huntingdon Station at 814-627-3161 and speak with Trooper Thomas or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH ® : https://www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers/316/cases/cold-case-christine-mcwhorter-beatrice-daniels-found-shot-killed-january-2009-we-need-your