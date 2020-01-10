Coffee with a cop visits Tyrone

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Has there ever been a question you’d like to ask a State Trooper?

Events like the one today give you the opportunity to do that.

Snappy’s Convenience Store in Tyrone today hosted coffee with a cop.

Trooper Christopher Fox from the Hollidaysburg barracks was there to chat and to take questions.

“I think it’s really great. It’s an awesome opportunity for the community members to come out and interact with police, and we just want to make sure that everyone has a positive experience,” said Trooper Christopher Fox: PSP Hollidaysburg.

Trooper Fox says police are going to try to get out to all of the Snappy’s Convenience Stores in the general area and do coffee with a cop.