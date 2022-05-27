BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Saxton community can see a new coffee shop in their sights along Main Street of the town.

Jennifer and Daniel Zimmerman opened The Grind coffee shop after seeing a high need for something of this kind within the community. It took the couple over a year to go from concept to product.

The couple left their teaching jobs in 2021 and started renovating the shop shortly after. Dan said that the building was not the most attractive but renovating helped with the appeal.

“We wanted to do something and open a coffee shop, but we wanted to do something nice for the town,” Zimmerman said. “Essentially picked a really ugly building on Main Street that we were able to acquire. It was probably the ugliest building on Main Street, and we renovated it.”

The building dates back to the 1800s and had many businesses in place before the coffee location. Jenn recalls that it was a grocery store, barbershop, and even the former office of the Daily News.

The couple also wanted to make sure that the history of the building reflected their menu and décor. They make sure that the inside of the building has multiple homages to the prior businesses and any events.

“We tried to keep a lot of that history. As we did the building, we found a lot of things in the building,” Jenn said. “The floors have the barber chair circle on them. So we saved those. We sanded lightly around them. We saved the original hardwood floors and the ceiling. We saved what we could.”

“We kind of had a vision from the start. We wanted to keep the history of the building and keep the character,” Dan said. “We wanted to blend old school and new school.”

The store currently sells only beverages using local products. Their coffee comes from Standing Stone Coffee in Huntingdon. Then, their teas come from Everything Tea in Bedford. Jen said they strive to keep their products local because it helps the success of one another.

Their menu consists of coffee items, smoothies, and lemonades, whether iced or hot. The couple formed a signature drink called the “Loco Mocha,” a caramel mocha blend named for a locomotive and a train derailment that hit the front of the store.

“It was really cool; you can kind of see some of that in the walls like we just could not get the bumps out of the walls because there was railroads ties are back there. So we named the drink after that because it’s a really cool story that there was a train sitting in this storefront.”

Jenn said they look to add breakfast and lunch items from local shops mid-summer. The store opens Monday through Friday from 6 to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 2 p.m. Since opening its doors, this week, the shop has already had returning customers with lines out their door.