CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness.

Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia and Johnstown.

“We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unforeseen circumstance,” Johnson said in his Facebook post. “We very much appreciate your understanding and patience, and we will make every attempt to get back to this market to make up the date as soon as possible.”

Fans who purchased their tickets online via Ticketmaster can expect a full refund to process automatically in the coming days.

Those who purchased tickets through the arena box office should call 814-536-5156, option 5, or email info@1stSummitArena.com to arrange their refund. The box office will observe extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6:30 pm tomorrow, next Tuesday and next Thursday (August 11, 16th and 18th) to accommodate those who need to visit the arena in person for a refund.