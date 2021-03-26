Cocaine, heroin found during Cambria County warrant sweep

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman wanted on felony drug charges was taken into custody during a warrant sweep detail in Johnstown.

Vanessa Stephens, 39, has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. While investigators searched her residence, they found 4.5 grams of crack cocaine and .40 grams of heroin.

Stephens is currently in Cambria County Prison. This warrant sweep was conducted by the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown Police Department, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force.