Cocaine found in Altoona traffic stop, 2 charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been taken into custody after a traffic stop in Altoona on Jan. 28 led to the discovery of cocaine.

Kendall M. Patterson, 29 of Altoona and Jonathan A. Richburg Williams, 33 of Philadelphia are both facing drug-related charges.

Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 21st Street and 6th Avenue because the vehicle’s registration came back to a Kia, but was placed on a Mitsubishi. Patterson was driving the vehicle on a suspended license and Richburg Williams was his passenger, according to charges filed.

JONATHAN RICHBURG WILLIAMS

Blair County 911 told police Richburg Williams had an active arrest warrant in Florida. Police detected the smell of marijuana in the car and Patterson said he had a joint, according to the report,

Both men were transported to the Altoona Police Department, where two small baggies of cocaine were found in Patterson’s boot. Police also found $592 in cash, which Patterson said was rent money.

After a search warrant was granted for the vehicle, police found zip lock baggies with a razor blade and cut straw in a backpack in the back seat.

Both men have preliminary hearings scheduled for Feb. 10.