Coalport residents frustrated with shooting response

COALPORT, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small town is shaken up after a shooting in Coalport Wednesday night.

No one was injured but a lot of questions remain unanswered.

The shooting happened on the 500 block of Main Street in Coalport Borough. Shots were fired after two groups of people got into a fight. Police say a person in one of the groups pulled a gun and shot into the air. We’re told that the suspect ran from the scene, causing police to shut down the town for several hours. The scene was cleared around 1 a.m.

Community members are saying it was a much more chaotic scene.

Residents of Coalport say they’re upset after the town’s lockdown alert was only sent out on Facebook, leaving many worried about what was going on.

“Like what if I wasn’t on Facebook?” said Coalport resident Sydney Gallagher. “What if something worse would’ve happened? That’s why I’m mad.”

Gallagher works at The Moose in town. She says no one from the borough called them to inform them of the lockdown.

“We were just nervous and didn’t know what was going on for three or four hours,” Gallagher said.

She said she’s frustrated something like this would happen.

“You know, this place is supposed to be safe, small town,” Gallagher said. “Everybody knows everybody, but like, gunshots, that sends everyone into a mania, and you don’t know what’s going on. You don’t know who these people are. You don’t know what’s going on in this town. It’s scary.”

One family saw two men near their house shooting at people, leaving behind shell casings in their driveway. They say they spent the rest of the night with the lights off, hiding in the dark.

“I was telling my kids to run to the other end of the house,” said a Coalport resident who asked to stay anonymous. “I was scared. They were scared.”

We’ve reached out to State Police multiple times today to get more information about Wednesday night’s incident, but haven’t received a call back.

We’ll continue to update you on the investigation as information becomes available.