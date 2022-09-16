For the most part, “pandemic pets” were given good homes. But there’s another pet problem stemming from the pandemic. (Getty Images)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Calling all pet owners, the Coalport First United Methodist Church is hosting a “Blessing of the Pets” event on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Pastor Len Findley will be blessing all kinds of pets from 12 to 3 p.m. in a free event for the public. Bring your cat, cow, horse, snake, hamster, dog and more to get blessed! There will be a few vendors, including a pet craft vendor available at the event.

There will be a pet registration table and there will be three designated blessing times with the first one at 12:30 p.m., followed by one at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. There will also be prayer tents available throughout the event.

In promoting the event, local churches made donations that will go to one of the humane societies in the area. Findley said he’s expects to see over 100 pets at the event.