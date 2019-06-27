Coalport family that witnessed shooting thought gunshots were fireworks

COALPORT, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One family says two men were shooting at people last night on their driveway.

They’ve asked us to change their voices and hide their faces to protect their privacy.

The mother of the Coalport family says her children were outside just five minutes before they started hearing what they thought were fireworks.

“I thought it was close to the Fourth of July, like those little popper things that you throw on the ground,” the resident said.

The mother and her daughter say they looked outside and saw two men shooting at a group of people. The mother says she told her family to run to the back of their home and hide.

“We actually turned all the lights off and sat at the other end of our house, because I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I called my dad and they were down by his house I guess shooting too, so he didn’t want to leave his house. I didn’t really know what to do.”

When they woke up this morning, they saw evidence was left behind, right in front of their house.

“Right by my driveway, there’s a casing that they never picked up.”

The mother says she’s afraid of what else could happen in their community and just wants her family to be safe.

“I personally want to move, but why move away from my home when stuff like this has been happening and I’ve been here for seven years and they’ve been here for two? I’m scared, but hopefully something is done, but I don’t know what to do.”

We’ve reached out to State Police multiple times and haven’t heard back.