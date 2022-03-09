CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A senior citizen center will soon be reopening in Clearfield County at a new location.

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (CCAAA) announced Wednesday the Coalport Center for Active Living will now be located at 961 Forest Street in Coalport starting Monday, March 14. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The renovated center will offer multiple different services including social activities, educational programs, physical activity, chef-cooked meals and more.

Anyone interested in attending, ordering a meal or looking for more information can call (814) 672-3574.