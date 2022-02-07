Coalport Borough continues to struggle with reorganization; cancels another meeting

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Another reorganization attempt has been called off again for the Coalport borough council. After multiple failed attempts to re-organize due to not having enough elected officials at scheduled re-organization meetings, one of them being the mayor Margaret Maddalena.

Since then, one elected councilman announced plans to organize without the mayor, at a meeting that was scheduled for Monday night. That meeting has now also been canceled after councilman Gerald Spaid told WTAJ that not enough elected officials would be in attendance once again to hold a reorganization meeting.

The ongoing issue has raised concerns amongst people in town, with some residents calling things a mess. Until Coalport re-organizes, the borough cannot operate in many capacities, and that includes paying its taxes and bills or resolving any resolutions it might have.

“I’m here to serve the people that put me on the council. That’s my job. I have a lot of work already prepared for council so that we can move forward,” Gerald Spaid said.

WTAJ has reached out numerous times to the mayor and her attorney for comment on the issues of re-organization within the borough but has not heard back yet from either party.