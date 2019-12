UPPER YODER TWP. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 has alerted that a coal truck has crashed, closing part of Menoher Blvd in Upper Yoder Township.

The boulevard is closed at Picken Chicken do to the truck overturning and going off the roadway.

A wrecker has reportedly arrived on the scene to move the truck.

They report the road will be closed for at least an hour to clean up.