HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Coal Alliance (PCA) is celebrating Earth Day 2022 by recognizing the efforts of member companies who made a commitment to reclaiming coal mine sites.

The PA Coal Reclamation Awards are meant to highlight companies that exceed federal and state regulations to transform former mining operations into land with environmentally sound conditions and productive uses during the 2021 calendar year, according to a press release from Meinert/Mashek Communications.

Work by Robindale Energy Services, Inc. in Bedford County.

Work by Corsa Coal Corp. in Somerset County.

Work by Amerikohl Mining, Inc., in Cambria County.

The following companies earned recognition:

Robindale Energy Services, Inc. was awarded the “Best Overall” for reclaiming more than 15 acres of land in Bedford County. The project included the removal of a coal loadout/tipple area and was graded and seeded to conform with the surrounding area.

Corsa Coal Corp. was selected for its efforts for a nearly 30 acres site near Friedens, Somerset County. The Friedens Mine site is surrounded by a farm and has been restored to cropland that will be planted in the coming years to support agriculture in the community.

Amerikohl Mining, Inc. was also recognized for its reclamation of more than 32 acres in Washington Township, Cambria County. The company utilized subsoil from the area to improve the site to flourish as both forest and farmland.

“Pennsylvania coal companies have a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and remain focused on improving former mining sites,” PCA Executive Director Rachel Gleason said. “Earth Day is an appropriate time to acknowledge their efforts and continued dedication to restoring land throughout the Commonwealth.”

Winners were chosen in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Active and Abandoned Mine Operations using an evaluation process based on pre-mining condition, reclamation quality, the degree of difficulty and correction of environmental and safety hazards.