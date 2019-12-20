Coach, motivational speaker to visit Ridgway

RIDGWAY, Elk County, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Elk County school district is inviting the community to a night of inspiration and motivation.

Ridgway Area School District will host Valerie Kondos Field on January 20 at 7 p.m.

Miss Val was a UCLA women’s gymnastics coach and named National Coach of the Year in 2010, among other accomplishments.

She will talk about her experience and how it can be applied every day.

The event is open to students, faculty, business leaders and the community.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be on sale until January 3rd.

Ticket options are as follows:

General Admission Tickets – $5 each (Includes General Admission seating to presentation). Doors open at 6 p.m.

VIP Tickets – $20 each (Includes Meet and Greet with Miss Val in RMHS Cafeteria and VIP Seating). Doors for Meet and Greet open at 5:30 p.m.

Ultimate VIP Tickets – $50 each (Includes Dinner with Miss Val at the FSG Elementary School, Meet and Greet at RMHS Cafeteria and VIP seating). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for dinner.

Payments can be sent to:

RHS Media and Design Club

Attn: Rita Buhite

Ridgway Middle-High School

1403 Hill Street Ridgway, PA 15853

Make checks payable to RHS Media and Design Club.