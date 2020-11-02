CO faces charges after allegedly stabbing inmate with pencil at Blair County Prison

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County Corrections Officer is facing charges after an inmate filed a complaint stating that she stabbed him in the neck area with a pencil.

According to the complaint, 22-year-old Maria Furio was “play fighting” with an inmate in his cell with three others when she allegedly stabbed him with a pencil, using enough force to puncture the skin and break the pencil in half. The inmate then requested to see medical personnel to look at the wound he had near his collar bone.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 10, when Furio reportedly went into the cell and began to play fight when one of the inmates said he didn’t want a part of any of it and left the cell. Furio then left the cell only to come back moments later. That’s when the cellmates all reported that the inmate then put another inmate between him and Furio as a “shield”. They say Furio then grabbed a pencil from a bunk and swung it at the first inmate.

Police were able to use video surveillance to confirm that Furio went in and out of the cell on multiple occasions as the victim and three other cellmates reported.

When questioned on Oct. 20, Furio reportedly admitted that she play fights with inmates in a friendly manner. She says that she wasn’t aware of what she had in her hand on the day in question when she reached to “push” the inmate back but insisted she thought it was a black pen because that’s what the COs carry. She then told officers that she went back to the cell to ask the inmate who assaulted him and he said “it was you earlier.”

After interviewing all parties and witnesses, police have filed charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct against Furio.