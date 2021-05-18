CNB Bank awards CCAAA grant for BALM Program

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The CNB Bank of Clearfield awarded the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) a grant that will be provided to Be a Loving Mirror (BALM) Family Recovery Program.

“The BALM method teaches families how to engage their loved ones through evidence-based brief interventions that can encourage loved ones to enter and commit to recovery more quickly,” CCAAA Director of Mission Advancement Bobbie Johnson said in a press release.

The 12-week course helps family members stop obsessing over their loved one’s substance use disorder and stop trying to “fix” them, the release said. Instead, the focus of the program is to learn ways of communicating that encourages recovery, gaining peace back that had been lost and learn to enjoy life again regardless of another’s choice.

Thanks to this grant, CCAAA is able to provide this resource at no cost to family members of all ages impacted by the area’s drug epidemic.