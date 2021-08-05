Club to celebrate new dog park with free event in Ebensburg

A dog runs in a park. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Rotary Club will be celebrating the upcoming construction of a dog park with a community event for you and your furry friend.

The First Annual Dawg Pawty will be held at Lake Rowena on Saturday, Aug. 14 and include great family-friendly fun activities. Local vendors will be set up along with a caricaturist, pet photographer and dog grooming booth.

The Johnstown Police Department will be on-site to give a demonstration by their K-9 Unit and the Humane Society will be bringing dogs that are up for adoption. A kids corner will also be available and include face painting and coloring pages. The event is free to the public and will take place at Pavilion #1.

The planned dog park will reportedly feature walking paths, dog drinking stations, separate areas for larger and smaller dogs, double-gated entry, exercise and agility features and covered and open-air benches.

