Clothing drive helps kids without coats

A new program aims to keep kids warm this winter. The first annual “Warming Our Youth Clothing Drive” is looking for people to donate coats, gloves, pajamas robes, and other items to ward off the cold.

The effort is being spearheaded by Heather Conrad and the Hollidaysburg Herald, a new online newspaper. It will benefit kids in the Hollidaysburg Area School District.

Conrad will be collecting the clothing at the Hollidaysburg Winterfest Parade on November 24. You can also drop off donations at the Tiger Backpack drop-off box at 515 Blair Street in Hollidaysburg between November 25 and November 30.

In addition to the items mentioned above, scarves, socks, slippers, lounge pants, and throw blankets are being requested.

For more information, contact Heather Conrad at HeatherConrad@HollidaysburgHerald.com.