Closure of West Park Avenue in State College to begin Monday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTA) — Pipe replacement work will cause a traffic disruption in State College next week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the State College Borough Department of Public Works say that a closure of West Park Avenue is set to begin at 7:00 a.m. Monday, March 9.

West Park Avenue will be closed to local and commercial traffic between North Atherton and North Allen Streets. It will also be closed to commercial vehicle traffic between North Allen Street and Shortlidge Road.

Residents of the College Heights neighborhood will be able to access their homes via North Allen Street.

The closure is expected to be in place through 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 13.