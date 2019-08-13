Clinton County Burglary

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, August 4 a suspect broke into the Wayne Township Fire Hall and stole $25.00 and caused damage to several doors, windows and a safe inside the Fire Hall.

Below is a list of what was damaged and stolen.

  • DAMAGED Shed doors and Lock, Value $500.00
  • DAMAGED Exterior doors and trim, Value $700.00
  • DAMAGED Reming damage to Remington Gun Safe 48X36X36, Value $1,500.00
  • DAMAGED Interior door and trim, Value $500.00
  • DAMAGED Window, Value $250.00
  • DAMAGED Storage Closet and Cabinet, Value $600.00
  • DAMAGED Screen, Value $50.00
  • STOLEN $25.00 in cash
  • DAMAGED Damage to storage cabinet, Value, $300.00

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Lamar.

