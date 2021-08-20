Climb Nittany in Boalsburg celebrates Global Climbing Day

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for something to do, Saturday, August 21st, it’s Global Climbing Day.

Climb Nittany in Boalsburg is planning for some fun to try and get more people interested in the sport.

They will have free climbing and rental gear for the newbies and discounted day passes for returning visitors, along with food trucks and live music going on outside.

This is their biggest event since their opening almost a year ago.

“Climbing is such a cool sport, it’s something you can do your entire life, and it sticks with people forever, the goal is to get as many people interested in it as possible and try to share that and get more people to experience everything it has to offer,” Climb Nittany General Manager Michael Molony said.

The event will be going on Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM and Molony said he hopes to have more events like this in the future.

Climb Nittany is located at 328 Discovery Dr. Boalsburg, PA 16827 and is open Monday through Sunday.

