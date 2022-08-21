HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clifton Five Cinema is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help keep the theater open to the public.

The fundraiser will run from 1 – 5 p.m. to help keep the doors open following slow times and competition with other area events recently.

“We just had a few weeks of very bad time, when the county fairs opened up and we slowed down a lot,” David Peoples, Clifton Five owner, said. “We weren’t planning on that so now we need to come up with enough money to keep us going into November.”

Five-dollar per person monetary donations will be accepted at the entrance throughout the fundraiser.

The movie theater has been open since 1982 and E.T. was their first movie shown.