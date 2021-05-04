Police: Convenience store clerk planned and profited from robbery

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former clerk of a Clearfield County convenience store is now charged with helping carry out a robbery last summer.

Gavin Sharp, 19, of DuBois, was arraigned Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the July 29, 2020 robbery of the Snappy’s convenience store in Sandy Township — a robbery that police arrested Jimmy Gibbs of Treasure Lake for back in August.

Sharp was working when the store was robbed and helped plan the caper, according to charges filed by Sandy Township police. Police point out that after the robbery, Sharp told responding officers he didn’t know who walked into the store wearing a mask and dark clothing and handed over a note demanding all the cash.

One of the pieces of information Sharp gave police after the robbery was his cellphone number.

On Feb. 19, Gibbs told police that he talked to Sharp by phone before he walked into the store, where Sharp was working behind the counter and robbed it before 2 a.m. on July 29. Sharp told Gibbs to make sure he came in before 2 a.m., which was the time Sharp had to put the cash from the drawers into the drop-safe, Gibbs told cops.

Gibbs turned over cellphone records to prosecutors in January that showed he called Sharp at 1:06 a.m. and Gibbs said Sharp and he planned the robbery and then split up the money, which court records indicated was about $1,200, at Gibbs’ Treasure Lake house afterward.

Police noted the cellphone records show the two spoke multiple times by phone on July 30 and the morning of July 31, when Sharp allegedly dropped by Gibbs’ house to get his share.

In March, the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office motioned to have the counts of recklessly endangering another person, robbery and terroristic threats filed against Gibbs withdrawn. Gibbs is free on an unsecured bond while awaiting trial, according to online court records.

Sharp was released Tuesday on a $25,000 unsecured bond after his arraignment on charges that include felony withholding testimony by a witness and misdemeanor counts of unsworn falsification to authorities, false report and conspiracy to commit theft.

A preliminary hearing is slated for May 14.