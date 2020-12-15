Clearing snow? How to be mindful of emergency, mail, delivery workers

(WTAJ) — White trees, quiet nights, sledding riding and snowmen; but snow shoveling? We all hate it, but it has to be done.

Here are a few tips to be mindful of the emergency responders, postal workers and delivery drivers.

Winter storm watches and advisories have been issued across the Northeast for what is shaping up to be potentially a significant winter storm, potentially affecting out into Western PA as well.

Keeping your sidewalks, and steps clear and dry will help keep them all safe as they approach your home. A path to your mailbox is especially helpful for USPS, UPS, FedEx, and others. Remember, if they can’t get to your mailbox safely, they may hold your mail at the Post Office for you to have to pick up.

If you live where there’s a fire hydrant, be mindful that in an emergency, every second counts. The International Association of Fire Fighters suggests clearing out 3 feet from each side of the hydrant for easy access, especially as more people are using space heaters and fireplaces to combat the cold winter.

It can always be frustrating when you clear out your car and a plow comes by, leaving you to shovel again, but you’re advised to not shovel snow back into the street. It could create ice, slick spots, and poor driving conditions. Some boroughs, townships, and cities can actually cite/fine you for it.

With the storm that’s coming Wednesday afternoon, be sure to bundle up and stay warm. Snow shoveling is particularly strenuous because it uses arm work, which is more taxing than leg work. Straining to move wet and heavy snow is particularly likely to cause a surge in heart rate and blood pressure.

Take breaks. If you feel fatigued, tag out and let someone take over if you can. Don’t forget to get your bags of salt ahead of time so you don’t run the risk of anyone running out the day of.

