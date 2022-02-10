Clearfield woman pleads guilty to producing child porn

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman who was hit with rape-related charges of a child less than 13 in 2018 has pleaded guilty in federal court to creating material depicting sexual exploitation of a minor.

Amanda Nichelle Downs, 30, of 506 Zimmerman Avenue in Clearfield, faced nearly 200 felony charges that include rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child porn and photographing/filming a sex act before the case was transferred to federal court.

Today, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Downs pleaded guilty to producing images of a young girl engaging in sexually explicit conduct using materials that were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce. The court was advised that this was happening from December 2018 to September 2019.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines scheduled Downs’ sentencing for June 23. The law provides for a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Clearfield Borough Police Department, and the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office Agency/Agentconducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Downs.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit justice.gov/psc.